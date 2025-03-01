Santos Limited (SSLZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 2nd

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Santos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $4.09 on Friday. Santos has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.
About Santos
