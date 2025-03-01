Santos Limited (SSLZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 2nd

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $4.09 on Friday. Santos has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

