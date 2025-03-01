Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the January 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SSLZY stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Santos has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.