Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Trimmed by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

