Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,952,700 shares, an increase of 667.5% from the January 31st total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,460.6 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SAXPF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

