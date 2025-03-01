Sage Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

VICI opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

