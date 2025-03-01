Sage Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.30.

NYSE:ARE opened at $102.48 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

