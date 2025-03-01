Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 6,558 shares traded.

Sabre Gold Mines Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

