RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.46.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
NYSE:RXO opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. RXO has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
