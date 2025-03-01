RS Group (LON:RS1) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 612 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 612 ($7.70), with a volume of 35889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 623.50 ($7.84).

A number of research analysts have commented on RS1 shares. Shore Capital upgraded shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.56) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 770 ($9.68) to GBX 780 ($9.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 840 ($10.56).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 657.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 717.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

