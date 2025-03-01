Rosenblatt Securities Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $450.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

CRWD stock opened at $389.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 764.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.94 and a 200-day moving average of $334.90. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $40,570,629. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after buying an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $237,375,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

