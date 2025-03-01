Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a growth of 998.7% from the January 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,755,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 4.3 %

RYCEY stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.