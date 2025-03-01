Robert W. Baird Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $46.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. APi Group has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,124,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,791,000 after purchasing an additional 127,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,627,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in APi Group by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,947,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,774,000 after buying an additional 5,931,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in APi Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,003,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,811,000 after buying an additional 1,611,744 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,007,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,468 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

