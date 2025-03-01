Robert P. Jornayvaz III Sells 14,736 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 14,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $378,273.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,212,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,133,166.41. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.23. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 62,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 209,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

