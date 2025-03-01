Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $10.15 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot stock opened at $396.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

