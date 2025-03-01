Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,241.25 ($78.49).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.48) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($79.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,794 ($60.29) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509 ($56.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,854 ($73.62). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,882.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,908.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.
