Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $389.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 764.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

