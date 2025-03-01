Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

