Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $126,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.49 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.