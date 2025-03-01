Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.