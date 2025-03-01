Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 177 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Roku by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Roku by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,100.32. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,672.25. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,432 shares of company stock worth $9,661,783. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

