Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after acquiring an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 90,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

