RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. RH accounts for approximately 14.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RH worth $50,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 26.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RH by 141.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $31,384,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $19,674,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RH by 19.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.60.

Shares of RH stock opened at $321.31 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $212.43 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.69.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

