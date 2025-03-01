Retail Stocks To Follow Today – February 26th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that primarily sell products and services directly to consumers, either through brick-and-mortar stores, online platforms, or both. They serve as an indicator of consumer spending trends and overall economic health, often reflecting shifts in market conditions and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.81. 65,429,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,667,438. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $935.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.69.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,546,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,557,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.57. 25,901,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,941,988. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.11 and a 200-day moving average of $205.20.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,565,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,528,760. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $385.58 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.12 and its 200 day moving average is $423.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.71. 28,318,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,631,506. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

