Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VRDN FY2027 Earnings

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

