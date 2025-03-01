Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $237.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.91 and a 1 year high of $237.52.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.