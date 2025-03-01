Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Director Jose S. Suquet Buys 549 Shares of Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 549 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,560.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,637.70. This represents a 1.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Regions Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
RF opened at $23.71 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Regions Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,421,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.