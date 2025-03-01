Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Director Jose S. Suquet Buys 549 Shares of Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 549 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,560.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,637.70. This represents a 1.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

RF opened at $23.71 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,421,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.