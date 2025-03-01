Regents of The University of California Buys Shares of 2,683,035 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,683,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,140,000. Brookfield comprises 47.8% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned 0.16% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.94 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

