Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,364,303. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,451 shares of company stock worth $10,531,255 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $154.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

