Ravi Kunju Sells 120 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $13,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,329.14. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $111.60 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 656.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altair Engineering

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,279 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $208,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the software’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.