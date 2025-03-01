Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Up 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) rose 20.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 120,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 223,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 10.20.
Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.
