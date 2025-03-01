Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Radian Group accounts for approximately 5.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 1.10% of Radian Group worth $51,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,767.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RDN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

