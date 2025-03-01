Qube Holdings Limited (QUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Qube’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

