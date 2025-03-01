Qube Holdings Limited (QUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Qube’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Qube Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02.
About Qube
