Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – February 28th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that are researching, developing, or commercializing quantum computing technology, which promises to revolutionize computation with capabilities far beyond traditional computers. These stocks offer investors exposure to a high-risk, high-reward sector driven by breakthroughs in quantum science and the potential for transformative impacts across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,772,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,290,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 2.41. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,020,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,121,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.93. 2,906,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,304. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,021,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,346,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,893,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $840.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.75.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTIW stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 233,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,190. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

AMPG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 126,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.26. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.91.

