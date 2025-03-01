QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $84.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

