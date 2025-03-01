QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,127 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,015.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,547. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.92%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

