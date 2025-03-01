QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,074,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,694,000 after buying an additional 899,960 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 830.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,271 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,378.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 84,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,731,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $10,035,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $169.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

