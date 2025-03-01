QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Down 78.9% in February

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS QNTQY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. 4,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.1197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is -89.08%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

