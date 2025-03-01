Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Qantas Airways Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:QABSY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.64. 11,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,437. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

