Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Qantas Airways Stock Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:QABSY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.64. 11,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,437. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
