Q1 EPS Estimate for Urban Outfitters Increased by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

