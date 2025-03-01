PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 99.8% in February

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PTAIY stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

About PT Astra International Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.