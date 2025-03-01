Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KRE opened at $62.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

