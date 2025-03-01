Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

