Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 2,147 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

