Providence First Trust Co Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 5.5 %

BATS INDA opened at $48.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

