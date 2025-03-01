ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ BIB opened at $55.00 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3964 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.