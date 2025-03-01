ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance
NASDAQ BIB opened at $55.00 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3964 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
