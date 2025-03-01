ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Short Interest Up 766.7% in February

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ QQQA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.63. 3,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.