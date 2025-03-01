Promising Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – March 1st

Booz Allen Hamilton, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies actively engaged in the research, development, or commercialization of quantum computing technologies. These stocks offer investors a stake in a rapidly evolving field that promises to revolutionize computational capabilities by leveraging quantum-mechanical phenomena, though they are often considered high risk due to the emerging nature of the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,935,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,456,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 59,052,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,525,344. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.26.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 45,442,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,813,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 9,574,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,019,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $832.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.75.

