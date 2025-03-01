Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – February 27th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, Honest, Regal Rexnord, and Carter’s are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that primarily sell goods and services online. These companies leverage digital platforms to execute transactions and often incorporate technology-driven innovations such as digital payment systems, online marketplaces, and data analytics to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $96.99. 10,141,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,456,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $779.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,611. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1,008.25. 86,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,065.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,073.98. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $24.68. 3,377,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,228. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.95 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Honest (HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

HNST traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 9,475,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,934. The stock has a market cap of $512.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 2.43. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 366,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $128.95 and a one year high of $185.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.27.

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

CRI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

