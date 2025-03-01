Promising Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that utilize or invest in blockchain technology to enhance their business operations. These companies often include those in finance, supply chain, and technology sectors, providing investors exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a one year low of $110.36 and a one year high of $198.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.00 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The stock has a market cap of $456.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,523,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $9.03. 12,004,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,511,811. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Recommended Stories