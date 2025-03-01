Promising 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 26th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, Cisco Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, production, and deployment of next-generation 5G wireless technology. These companies may manufacture 5G infrastructure, provide advanced semiconductors, or develop software and applications that enable faster, more reliable communication networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,412,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,464,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,936. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.08 and its 200-day moving average is $287.22. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. 3,988,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,324,838. The firm has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,629. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Further Reading